Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

