Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

