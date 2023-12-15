Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Down 4.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $441.80 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

