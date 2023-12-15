Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927,905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.