Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

