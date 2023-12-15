Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,348 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.