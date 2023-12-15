Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

