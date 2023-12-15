Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

