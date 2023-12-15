Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,219 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.