Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 2.5 %

ASML stock opened at $753.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $648.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

