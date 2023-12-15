Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.