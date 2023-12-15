Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,914 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $838.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

