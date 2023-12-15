Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Alok Sethi Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alok Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

