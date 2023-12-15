Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

