Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $19.66. Frontline shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 705,198 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 27.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Frontline by 4.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

