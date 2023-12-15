FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GJUN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $47,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $1,529,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $422,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

GJUN stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.