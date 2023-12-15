Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.