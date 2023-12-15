GateToken (GT) Price Tops $5.34

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $529.64 million and $3.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,870 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,870.2725244 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.99615381 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,095,791.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

