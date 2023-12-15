GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

GDI stock opened at C$37.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.17 and a 12 month high of C$49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.546473 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

