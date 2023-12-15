Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Hoe Osgood III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genasys alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 32.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNSS

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.