Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard Hoe Osgood III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.
Genasys Stock Performance
GNSS stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.37.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
