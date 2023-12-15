Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Releases Earnings Results

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

