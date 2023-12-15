General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.25

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 1836686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

