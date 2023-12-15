Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Issues Earnings Results

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GETR opened at $0.17 on Friday. Getaround has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

