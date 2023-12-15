Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,287,490 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $69,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,088 shares of company stock worth $22,234,685. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $13,306,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

