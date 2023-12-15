Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.50. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 94,851 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.28. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

