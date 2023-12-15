Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 40,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 12,878 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $32.50.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

