Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 808,821 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

