Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

