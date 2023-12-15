Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) Insider Adam Arkinstall Acquires 49,999 Shares

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall bought 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,499.71 ($9,539.28).

Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland.

