Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Paul Mahon Sells 84,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:GWO opened at C$43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1416431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

