Greenfield Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,742 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Celanese by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 124,230 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Celanese by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. 239,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $152.40.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

