Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 5,382,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,593,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

