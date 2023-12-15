Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 255 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 798,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,171. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

