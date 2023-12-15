Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. 163,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $126.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

