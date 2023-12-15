Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 158 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.23. 495,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,327. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.