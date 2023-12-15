Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR traded down $18.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6,916.36. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,519.05 and a 1 year high of $6,987.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,033.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,094.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

