Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 317 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 662,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.