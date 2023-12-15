Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 541 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,917,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,544,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.