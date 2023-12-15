Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.16. 229,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

