Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.65. 99,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $80.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

