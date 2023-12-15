Gregory L. Hendry Sells 3,077 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 7.5 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.