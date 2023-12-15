Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.44

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

