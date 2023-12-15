Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Plans Variable Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

