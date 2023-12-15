Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NYSE GWRE opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $102.41.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

