Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

