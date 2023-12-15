Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,540 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

