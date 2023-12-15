Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.98 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,570.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,102,724 shares of company stock valued at $113,357,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

