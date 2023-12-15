Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

BLBD stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

