Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,283 shares of company stock worth $1,391,651 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.