Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $200.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

